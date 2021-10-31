NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.80.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NPCE stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. NeuroPace has a 52-week low of $14.66 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 18.32, a current ratio of 19.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.78.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $12.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.49 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NeuroPace will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,507,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,219,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,582,000. Institutional investors own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

