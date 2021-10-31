NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Raymond James

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BWS Financial lowered their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

NTGR opened at $28.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.80. NETGEAR has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.27.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.97 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.98%. NETGEAR’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NETGEAR will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

NETGEAR declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 27th that permits the company to repurchase 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the communications equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $157,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $890,722.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,854 shares of company stock worth $2,678,496 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in NETGEAR by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in NETGEAR by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

