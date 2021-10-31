NEST Protocol Price Tops $0.0120 on Exchanges (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Over the last week, NEST Protocol has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $24.00 million and approximately $6.20 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00048341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.49 or 0.00230580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00013212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.94 or 0.00096314 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004339 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

