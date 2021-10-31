NerdWallet Prices IPO at $17.00-$19.00 Per Share (NRDS)

NerdWallet (NRDS) is planning to raise $131 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, November 4th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 7,300,000 shares at a price of $17.00-$19.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, NerdWallet generated $336.8 million in revenue and had a net loss of $38 million. NerdWallet has a market cap of $485.6 million.

Morgan Stanley, KeyBanc Capital Markets, BofA SecuritiesBarclays Capital and Citigroup served as the underwriters for the IPO and Truist Securities,, William Blair and Oppenheimer were co-managers.

NerdWallet provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “NerdWallet provides trustworthy financial guidance to consumers and SMBs. Our mission is to provide clarity for all of life’s financial decisions. Our vision is a world where everyone makes financial decisions with confidence. At NerdWallet, we empower consumers—both individual consumers and SMBs—to make smarter financial decisions with confidence via our digital platform. Technology has changed the way consumers manage their financial lives, making them more comfortable with comparing and shopping for financial products online. This change has accelerated with the dramatic growth in companies offering innovative financial products. At NerdWallet, we are leveraging this transformation to democratize access to trustworthy financial guidance—ultimately helping to improve the financial well-being of consumers and the financial services industry as a whole. As the financial services industry becomes more fragmented and complex, our value proposition as a trusted, independent platform for consumers increases. “.

NerdWallet was founded in 2011 and has 65 employees. The company is located at 875 Stevenson St., 5th Floor, San Francisco, CA 94103, US and can be reached via phone at (415) 549-8913 or on the web at https://www.nerdwallet.com.

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.