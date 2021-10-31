Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the September 30th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

OTCMKTS NOPMF traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,160. Neo Performance Materials has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $18.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.57.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOPMF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Neo Performance Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal-based functional materials. It operates through the following segments: Magnequench; Chemicals and Oxides; Rare Metals; and Corporate. The Magnequench segment focuses in the manufacture of bonded NdFeB powders and bonded permanent magnets.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.