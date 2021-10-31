National Bankshares Increases Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$24.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Firstegy reissued a buy rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC raised their price target on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on Topaz Energy to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Topaz Energy to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on Topaz Energy from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.82.

TPZ opened at C$18.13 on Wednesday. Topaz Energy has a 52-week low of C$13.09 and a 52-week high of C$18.40. The company has a current ratio of 32.52, a quick ratio of 32.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a market cap of C$2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.50.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that Topaz Energy will post 0.2098816 EPS for the current year.

