National Bankshares Increases Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target to C$37.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its price target raised by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CU. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.88.

Shares of CU opened at C$35.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.11. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of C$29.96 and a 12 month high of C$37.00. The firm has a market cap of C$9.65 billion and a PE ratio of 35.57.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$790.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities will post 2.1825196 EPS for the current year.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

