National Bank Financial Increases Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Price Target to $62.00

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.60% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ FY2022 earnings at $8.17 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BBU. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Shares of BBU stock opened at $48.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.56.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($2.29). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

