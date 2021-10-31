NaPoleonX (NPX) Price Tops $0.13

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. During the last week, NaPoleonX has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One NaPoleonX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NaPoleonX has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and $1,092.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00048113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.94 or 0.00238008 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00013254 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.48 or 0.00096340 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004309 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About NaPoleonX

NaPoleonX is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,330,000 coins. The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX . The official message board for NaPoleonX is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai . NaPoleonX’s official website is napoleonx.ai . NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

Buying and Selling NaPoleonX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NaPoleonX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NaPoleonX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

