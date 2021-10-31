Namecoin (NMC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $15,413.00

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. During the last week, Namecoin has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. Namecoin has a total market cap of $27.10 million and approximately $15,413.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for $1.84 or 0.00003033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,646.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $592.44 or 0.00976866 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.58 or 0.00269721 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.80 or 0.00233816 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00033378 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000115 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000352 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

