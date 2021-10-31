MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.29.

MYTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYTE. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth $4,616,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at $1,777,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at $1,484,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at $2,342,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at $3,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.40. 32,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,055. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.28. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $36.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 52.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

