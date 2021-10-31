MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €242.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been given a €242.00 ($284.71) price objective by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.81% from the stock’s current price.

MTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €177.00 ($208.24) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €250.00 ($294.12) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €212.07 ($249.50).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Shares of ETR:MTX opened at €192.35 ($226.29) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of €142.40 ($167.53) and a 1 year high of €224.90 ($264.59). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €196.06 and its 200-day moving average price is €203.32.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.