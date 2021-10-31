M&T Bank Corp Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $256.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.31 and a 200 day moving average of $234.42. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $177.39 and a 52 week high of $257.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.