M&T Bank Corp Takes Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RH. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth about $394,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth about $424,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of RH by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of RH by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.33.

NYSE RH opened at $659.63 on Friday. RH has a 52 week low of $330.64 and a 52 week high of $744.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $675.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $670.90.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 25.9 EPS for the current year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

