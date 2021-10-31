M&T Bank Corp Invests $263,000 in Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codex DNA during the second quarter worth $4,400,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Codex DNA in the second quarter worth $12,082,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Codex DNA in the second quarter worth $337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Codex DNA in the second quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Codex DNA in the second quarter worth $1,099,000. Institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

DNAY opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 18.52 and a current ratio of 18.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.03. Codex DNA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $2.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 million. Equities research analysts predict that Codex DNA, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codex DNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

