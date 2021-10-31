M&T Bank Corp Invests $252,000 in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTOS. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter worth $14,454,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,710,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,894,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,340,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,079,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marshall Heinberg acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ryan Mcmonagle bought 7,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $47,042.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTOS opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $10.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.23.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $375.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.50 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 24.66% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Custom Truck One Source currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

