M&T Bank Corp Buys 2,131 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 67.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 110,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.47.

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion and a PE ratio of 103.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.05. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.12 million. Equities research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

