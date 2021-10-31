M&T Bank Corp Acquires 592 Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in TriState Capital were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in TriState Capital by 7.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in TriState Capital by 9.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TriState Capital by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in TriState Capital by 78.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 26.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

TSC stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.56. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.37 million, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 2.09.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. TriState Capital had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriState Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

TriState Capital Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

