M&T Bank Corp Acquires 229 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSXMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,302,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,346,000 after buying an additional 424,167 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,637,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,901,000 after buying an additional 324,044 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.3% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,767,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,753,000 after buying an additional 897,435 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,093,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,115,000 after buying an additional 198,956 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,010,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,673,000 after buying an additional 71,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $49.32 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $50.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.35.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

