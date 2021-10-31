Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.12.

A number of research firms have commented on MPLX. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.96 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 55,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Heronetta Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 412,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 40,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 15,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPLX stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,662,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average of $28.76. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.85. Mplx has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $31.53.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 30.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mplx will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

