Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.56 (OTCMKTS:MCBI)

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MCBI opened at $29.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.67. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $29.84.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary Mountain Commerce Bank. Through its subsidiary, it provides a variety of financial services to individuals and corporate customers located primarily in East Tennessee and the surrounding areas.

