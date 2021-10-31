Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Downgraded by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MSI. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $240.42.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $248.59 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $156.30 and a 1 year high of $251.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.43. The company has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

