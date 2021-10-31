Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF)

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Moncler to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

OTCMKTS:MONRF opened at $73.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.30. Moncler has a 52-week low of $40.59 and a 52-week high of $73.51.

Moncler SpA designs, produces and distributes clothing for men, women and children under the Moncler brand name. It directly produces and distributes its own clothing and accessories collections through direct boutiques and exclusive department and multiband stores around the world. The company was founded by Renè Ramillon and Andrè Vincent in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

