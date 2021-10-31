Morgan Stanley Lowers Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2021

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,744,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,931 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 10.67% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $222,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 98.3% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 12,768.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPX opened at $130.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.55 and a 200 day moving average of $124.80. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $94.87 and a 12 month high of $137.06.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

