Morgan Stanley Lowers Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,744,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,931 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 10.67% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $222,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 98.3% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 12,768.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,151 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of FPX opened at $130.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.55 and a 200 day moving average of $124.80. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $94.87 and a 12 month high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.