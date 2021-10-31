Morgan Stanley Lowers Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target to $88.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.47.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $59.44 on Wednesday. Chegg has a 1 year low of $57.25 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 18.64 and a quick ratio of 18.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.57 and its 200 day moving average is $78.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chegg during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 365.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 100.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chegg during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Chegg during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

