Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,099,241 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.59% of D.R. Horton worth $189,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 96.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 128.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

DHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.06.

Shares of DHI opened at $89.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.32 and a 52-week high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.