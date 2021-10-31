Morgan Stanley Has $208.46 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,062,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,256 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.69% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $208,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OEF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,487,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

OEF opened at $212.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.33. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $149.08 and a 1 year high of $212.18.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

