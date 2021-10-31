Morgan Stanley Has $195.41 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,961,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.43% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $195,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $74,000.

Shares of MGV stock opened at $103.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.25. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $73.68 and a one year high of $104.27.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

