Morgan Stanley Has $175.48 Million Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,503,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,275 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.11% of Eastman Chemical worth $175,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,692,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 25.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $778,386,000 after buying an additional 322,315 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 94.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 214,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after buying an additional 104,541 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN opened at $104.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $79.31 and a 1 year high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.74.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

