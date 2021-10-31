Morgan Stanley Buys 1,178,627 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 157.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178,627 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $180,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,396.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 22,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 20,712 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.79.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $96.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $104.35.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.