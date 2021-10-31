Morgan Stanley Acquires 615,434 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,267,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615,434 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $202,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QAI. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,442,000 after buying an additional 63,496 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 993,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,600,000 after buying an additional 162,743 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 675,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,482,000 after buying an additional 78,220 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 417,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,481,000 after purchasing an additional 47,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 389,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,572,000 after purchasing an additional 142,136 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:QAI opened at $32.10 on Friday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a one year low of $30.81 and a one year high of $32.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.08.

