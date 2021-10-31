Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.15-12.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.94. Moody’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.150-$12.350 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $402.50.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $404.15. The stock had a trading volume of 774,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,182. The firm has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $259.45 and a fifty-two week high of $407.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $374.74 and a 200-day moving average of $360.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total transaction of $159,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,779. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Moody’s stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.08% of Moody’s worth $730,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

