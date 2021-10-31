Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts expect that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) will report earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Monro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Monro posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. Monro had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MNRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

MNRO stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.76. The company had a trading volume of 189,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,426. Monro has a 1 year low of $39.95 and a 1 year high of $72.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNRO. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Monro by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 54,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 12,545 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Monro by 6.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Monro by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Monro by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 287,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,893,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter.

About Monro

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

