Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Gap Down to $549.71

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $549.71, but opened at $527.00. Monolithic Power Systems shares last traded at $510.00, with a volume of 2,965 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPWR. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.50.

The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $494.21 and a 200 day moving average of $418.46.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 400 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.22, for a total transaction of $186,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,028.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total value of $3,638,985.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 992,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,797,807.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,557,937. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 73.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,188,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

