Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) PT Raised to $600.00 at Raymond James

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.19% from the stock’s previous close.

MPWR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.50.

MPWR stock opened at $525.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $296.21 and a 12 month high of $551.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $494.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $418.46.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total transaction of $942,573.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total value of $2,061,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,557,937 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,875,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,194,077,000 after purchasing an additional 319,483 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,850,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,811,481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,753,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $654,721,000 after purchasing an additional 124,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,011,000 after buying an additional 43,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,581,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $590,547,000 after buying an additional 14,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

