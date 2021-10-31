Monolith Market Capitalization Hits $9.14 Million (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. Over the last seven days, Monolith has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. Monolith has a total market cap of $9.14 million and approximately $4,986.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monolith coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000452 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monolith alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00048018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.35 or 0.00225707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00095581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,459,551 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

