MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Shares of MoneyGram International stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $546.31 million, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.88. MoneyGram International has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MGI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 11th.

In related news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $495,383.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 486,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MoneyGram International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 396.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,258 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of MoneyGram International worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.