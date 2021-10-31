MML Investors Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Centene by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $71.24 on Friday. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $75.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 57.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.46.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. Centene’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.