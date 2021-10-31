MML Investors Services LLC Sells 1,339 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,967 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth $82,398,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 78.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,704,399 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,669 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 85.2% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,574,917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,887 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 24.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,548,341 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 33.4% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,073,022 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,196 shares in the last quarter. 28.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AU. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $18.48 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1-year low of $14.57 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.5252 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 3.33%. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is 5.04%.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

