MML Investors Services LLC Has $926,000 Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Silvergate Capital news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $123,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 7,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $1,129,127.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,753 shares of company stock valued at $26,878,741 over the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.67.

Shares of SI opened at $156.62 on Friday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $187.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.42 and its 200 day moving average is $113.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.01 and a beta of 2.55.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 10.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

