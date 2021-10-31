MML Investors Services LLC Has $843,000 Stock Position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,265 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 26,679 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.06% of Boulder Growth & Income Fund worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,450,931 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,833,000 after purchasing an additional 43,981 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 75.9% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 453,126 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 195,489 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $2,782,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,273,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 6.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 95,748 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Boulder Growth & Income Fund alerts:

BIF stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.