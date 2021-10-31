MML Investors Services LLC Buys 855 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Equifax by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Equifax by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,377 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.63.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $277.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.98 and a 12 month high of $279.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $266.12 and its 200 day moving average is $248.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.38%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

