MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 3,649 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cim LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 42,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

ACWX stock opened at $57.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $44.73 and a twelve month high of $59.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.10.

