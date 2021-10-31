MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 1,206 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVCR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in NovoCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in NovoCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in NovoCure by 104.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 133.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

NVCR stock opened at $102.57 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $232.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2,050.99 and a beta of 1.18.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVCR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.43.

In other NovoCure news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $25,019.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $3,752,386.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,482,253.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,806 shares of company stock worth $4,358,568 in the last 90 days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

