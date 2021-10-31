Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Price Hits $22.65 on Exchanges

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $22.11 million and approximately $19,344.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for $22.65 or 0.00037392 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00069167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00074328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.13 or 0.00107537 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,402.20 or 0.99730799 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,181.02 or 0.06903334 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00022627 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 976,324 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

