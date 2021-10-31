Minter Network (BIP) Price Reaches $0.0036

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Minter Network has a market cap of $16.93 million and approximately $9,758.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00068258 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00068965 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.95 or 0.00102143 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00073984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.63 or 0.00100004 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,956,886,640 coins and its circulating supply is 4,751,677,073 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

