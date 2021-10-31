MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Short Interest Up 135.2% in October

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 135.2% from the September 30th total of 12,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MIND C.T.I. during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in MIND C.T.I. by 56.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,249 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MIND C.T.I. by 58.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 61,585 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MIND C.T.I. by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 37,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDO opened at $3.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.18. MIND C.T.I. has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.73.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $7.24 million for the quarter.

About MIND C.T.I.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and implementation of real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions for various types of communication providers. It operates through Billing and Related Services, and Messaging segments. The company was founded by Monica Iancu on April 6, 1995 and is headquarters in Yokneam, Israel.

