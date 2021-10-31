MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Shares Gap Up to $6.55

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.55, but opened at $6.84. MiMedx Group shares last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

MDXG has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.36. The company has a market cap of $766.86 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.95.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 31.30% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. On average, research analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 197,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 277.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 580,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

