MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Trading Up 12.7% This Week

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 31st. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $45.57 million and approximately $194,177.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.22 or 0.00006876 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $192.18 or 0.00312804 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00013722 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,787,746 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

