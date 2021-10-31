MimbleWimbleCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $45.24 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $45.24 million and $122,006.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.19 or 0.00006794 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.59 or 0.00297381 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00014343 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,787,484 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

